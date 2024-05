Urena will start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This will mark Urena's first start of the 2024 season, though he's given the Rangers length out of the bullpen at times through the first month of the campaign. He most recently worked three frames April 27 vs. Cincinnati and three innings April 18 against Detroit, and he figures to eat up at least two or three innings Tuesday if all goes according to plan.