Urena was removed from Friday's game because of swelling in his left lower leg, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Urena was hit by a comebacker in the ankle area of his left leg during the third inning but remained in the game. He made it through another two innings and attempted to warm up for the sixth when the discomfort became too much. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the team wasn't too concerned about the injury and that Urena will be checked out again Saturday.