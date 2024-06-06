Urena (2-5) earned the win over Detroit on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out six batters over 6.2 innings.

Urena got through five perfect frames until Tigers rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy tagged him for his first MLB homer leading off the sixth inning. Urena rebounded by retiring the next five batters before getting pulled following a two-out walk in the seventh. The veteran righty's 6.2 frames tied a season-high mark and were enough to give him his third quality start over his past five appearances. Despite Urena's strong outing, he may be pushed out of the rotation this weekend if Jon Gray (groin) is ready to return from the injured list.