Urena allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Starter Andrew Heaney struggled over 4.2 innings, but Urena's strong performance spared the Rangers' bullpen. Prior to Friday, Urena had worked as a starter, covering 31.2 innings with a 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over his previous six appearances. Urena's at a 3.23 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB through 55.2 innings overall. The Rangers have a short-term dilemma on their hands, as Urena has been at least as good as Heaney, though both pitchers could be out of the rotation once Max Scherzer (back/arm) is able to return.