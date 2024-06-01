Urena (1-5) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over 2.1 innings as the Rangers fell 8-2 to the Marlins. He struck out one.

An error by Marcus Semien in the third inning did Urena no favors, but the right-hander also wasn't fooling anyone, managing only five swinging strikes among his 65 pitches before getting the hook. Urena is on his fifth team in four seasons since leaving Miami after the 2020 campaign, and while he sports a solid 3.74 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 45.2 innings for Texas this year, his 5.61 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over the prior three seasons suggest regression is coming. If he gets another turn through the rotation, Urena lines up for a home start next week, either Wednesday against the Tigers or Friday against the Giants.