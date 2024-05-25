Urena (1-4) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Twins.

Urena turned in two straight quality starts before Friday's outing. He needed 95 pitches to get through five innings, though he managed to set a new season high with six punchouts. The 32-year-old righty has posted a 2.78 ERA through 22.2 innings since joining the Rangers rotation, and he's sporting a 3.53 ERA with a 30:14 K:BB through 43.1 frames overall. As of now, Urena's next start is expected to come in Miami.