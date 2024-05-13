Urena (1-3) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.2 innings, but he took the loss Sunday versus the Rockies.

Urena pitched well, especially given the unfriendly venue, in his second start of the campaign. He's allowed four runs (three earned) with a 5:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings across two starts since moving into the rotation. Urena has a 3.62 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings across 12 appearances this season, though he began the year as a long reliever. If Nathan Eovaldi (groin) can return when first eligible May 18, Urena will likely return to the bullpen. A pair of off days (Thursday and Monday, May 20) could also allow the Rangers to get by with a four-man rotation temporarily, though Urena's pitched well enough that it wouldn't be odd to see him get another start.