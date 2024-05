Urena will start Sunday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

He'll make his second straight turn through the rotation after picking up a win in Tuesday's 15-8 victory over the Athletics while holding Oakland to two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings. The Rangers should have starting roles available for both Urena and Jack Leiter until the team gets one of Nathan Eovaldi (groin), Max Scherzer (back) or Dane Dunning (shoulder) back from the injured list.