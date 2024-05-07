Urena (1-2) earned the win Wednesday against Oakland, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Urena was able to minimize the damage through his first two innings before holding the A's to just one baserunner (who reached on an error) over his final three frames. The 32-year-old Urena had allowed four earned runs over 3.2 innings in his previous two appearances out of the bullpen. His ERA sits at 3.86 with a 1.29 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB this season. With Nathan Eovaldi (groin) working his way back from the IL, Urena will likely return to a relief role.