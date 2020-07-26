Urena, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday, tested positive for COVID-19, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Heyman reports that Urena feels fine, so it will just be a matter of him testing negative in two consecutive tests before he rejoins the Marlins. Robert Dugger will start in his place Sunday.
