Marlins' Lewin Diaz: DFA'd by Miami
RotoWire Staff
Diaz was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday.
Diaz appeared in 46 games over the final two months of the season, but he was unable to take advantage of the playing time with a .518 OPS and 30.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.
