Diaz signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

The Nationals look like they might be going the quantity over quality route in attempting to address first base, first adding Juan Yepez and now Diaz as non-roster invitees. Diaz bounced around to multiple organizations in 2023 but didn't play in the majors for any of them, posting an .804 OPS with 17 homers over 118 games with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. He'll get a shot this spring to win an Opening Day roster spot.