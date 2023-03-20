Diaz was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Orioles on Monday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Diaz has missed the last week or so with a shoulder injury, effectively ending what slim chance he might have had to crack the Opening Day roster. Once healthy, the former Marlins prospect should see regular starts at first base at Triple-A Norfolk.
