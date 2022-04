The Marlins recalled Campbell from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald

Miami optioned Daniel Castano to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster and in the bullpen for Campbell. After making the Marlins' Opening Day roster last spring as a Rule 5 selection, Campbell appeared in 16 games for Miami in 2021, logging a 6.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 26.2 innings.