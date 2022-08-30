Campbell (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this summer, MLB.com reports.
The Marlins never officially revealed the date of Campbell's surgery, though Ely Sussman of FishStripes.com reported July 14 that the right-hander underwent the procedure. Assuming he had the surgery at some point in early July, Campbell could have an outside shot at making it back late in the 2023 season, but he'll need to avoid any setbacks in the rehab process for that to become a reality. Before landing on the Marlins' injured list April 20 with a strained right elbow and ultimately having surgery, Campbell made his lone two appearances of the season at Triple-A Jacksonville.