Campbell was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain Wednesday, retroactive to April 18, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Campbell was recalled by the Marlins on Sunday, but he hasn't yet appeared in a game for the big-league club. However, he's dealing with an elbow injury that will force him to miss at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Daniel Castano was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday to take Campbell's place in the bullpen.