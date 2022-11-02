The Marlins outrighted Campbell (elbow) off the 40-man roster Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Campbell is set to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the Marlins weren't keen on tendering him a contract for the upcoming campaign. He'll remain in the organization after clearing waivers and should be able to continue his rehab program at the Marlins' spring facility in Jupiter, Fla. Campbell made two minor-league appearances in 2022 before going under the knife earlier this summer.