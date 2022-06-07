Campbell (elbow) has yet to resume a throwing program since he was initially placed on the 10-day injured list April 20, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins later moved Campbell to the 60-day IL on May 26 after it became clear he would need more than two months of recovery time from the right elbow strain. Despite having already been shut down for nearly six weeks, Campbell's lack of meaningful throwing activity to date means he's unlikely to be ready to return at any point in June.