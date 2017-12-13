Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shipped to Miami
Alcantara was traded to the Marlins on Wednesday as part of the return package in the trade that sent Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The rest of the prospects headed to Miami have not yet been revealed, but the flame-throwing right-hander might be the headliner. He can touch triple digits with his fastball, but shaky command and inconsistent secondary offerings have many evaluators pegging him for a high-leverage relief role. He is still just 22, so there is time for him to improve in both areas. The Marlins will continue to develop him as a starter, as they won't be contending anytime soon. The impact on his fantasy value is complicated -- he was likely ticketed for a relief role sooner than later with the Cardinals, which could have yielded saves and strikeouts, but now he will have a chance to max out as a high-strikeout/high-WHIP starter.
