The Marlins placed Alcantara on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery in October and is in line to miss the entire 2024 campaign. He will surrender his roster spot as he moves to the IL, creating room for Tim Anderson, who officially signed with Miami on Saturday.
