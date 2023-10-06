Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery Friday to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.
Alcantara landed on the injured list in early September and was shut down from his rehab assignment after spraining his UCL on Sept. 22. Now having undergone surgery to address the issue, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner will almost certainly miss the entire 2024 season.
