Alcantara (elbow/forearm) acknowledged Saturday that he will not pitch again this year, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald report.

Alcantara threw four scoreless innings in a promising rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Jacksonville, but his elbow and forearm were barking again in the aftermath and he's now officially been shut down with what's being called a right UCL sprain. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner said it has yet to be determined whether the injury will require a surgical repair. He finishes with a 7-12 record, 4.14 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 151:48 K:BB in 28 starts covering 184.2 innings.