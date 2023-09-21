Alcantara (forearm) is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

If that outing goes smoothly, Alcantara could make it back for one final regular-season start and perhaps help the Marlins in their quest to claim an NL wild-card spot. He was diagnosed with a forearm flexor strain earlier this month but has thrown a couple of side sessions without issue in the last week. Should next week's return come to fruition, Alcantara would likely be facing the Mets on the road at Citi Field.