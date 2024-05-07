Alcantara (elbow) was spotted playing catch in Oakland on Saturday during the Marlins' series versus the Athletics, MLB.com reports.

Alcantara has been able to play catch for about two months now and is presumably increasing the distance and frequency of his throwing, but the Marlins haven't indicated when he might be ready to toss bullpen sessions. Regardless, after he underwent Tommy John surgery on October 6, 2023, the Marlins aren't counting on Alcantara contributing at any point in 2024. The Marlins' focus remains on getting the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner back to 100 percent for the start of spring training next year.