Alcantara (elbow) played catch Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alcantara isn't a candidate to return during the 2024 season, but it is encouraging to see him throwing again just five months removed from his Tommy John procedure. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner will spend the year slowly rehabbing his elbow with the goal of returning for the start of the 2025 campaign.

