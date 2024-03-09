Alcantara (elbow) played catch Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Alcantara isn't a candidate to return during the 2024 season, but it is encouraging to see him throwing again just five months removed from his Tommy John procedure. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner will spend the year slowly rehabbing his elbow with the goal of returning for the start of the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shut down with UCL sprain•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Renewed forearm tightness•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fares well in rehab outing•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Rehab start Thursday•