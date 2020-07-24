Rodriguez's contract was selected by the Marlins on Friday.
Rodriguez was assigned to Miami's alternate camp on Thursday but will be part of the Opening Day roster after all in place of Jorge Alfaro, who was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons in a corresponding move. The veteran's defensive versatility is his greatest asset, as he appeared everywhere except catcher in limited action for the Phillies last season, but he doesn't do a ton with his bat. He's a lifetime .226/.302/.380 hitter who's produced an above-average batting line in just one of his 12 big-league seasons.
