Rodriguez cleared waivers and was outrighted to the alternate training site Tuesday.
The 35-year-old was designated for assignment by the Marlins over the weekend and will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Rodriguez appeared in four games and went 2-for-13 with six strikeouts.
