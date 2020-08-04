Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day injured list for an undisclosed reason Tuesday, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Marlins didn't provide a reason for Tuesday's move, and if his absence is related to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, the team wouldn't legally be allowed to say so without Rodriguez's permission. The 35-year-old hadn't appeared in any of the Marlins' first three games this season, and it's unclear when he'll return to the field. Rodriguez hit .223/.348/.375 with 24 runs, 12 RBI and 41 strikeouts over 76 appearances with the Phillies last year.