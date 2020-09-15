Rodriguez (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
He missed over a month on the injured list for an undisclosed reason, but Rodriguez will now take the spot of Isan Diaz (groin strain) going forward. Look for him to be used as a utility option off the bench over the final two weeks of the season.
