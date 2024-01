Okert signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Marlins on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Okert threw a career-high 58.2 innings in 2023 and maintained a 4.45 ERA to go along with a 1.26 WHIP. His 73:24 K:BB was more impressive, and he should shoulder a heavy workload in the Marlins' bullpen once again in 2024.