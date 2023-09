Okert will serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher Sunday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With the Phillies having lefties Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper among their first three hitters, the Marlins' decision to deploy the left-handed Okert at the start of the game makes sense. The Marlins haven't designated a primary pitcher to work behind Okert, but Bryan Hoeing and Edward Cabrera would seem to be the most logical candidates.