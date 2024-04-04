Okert threw a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's win at Milwaukee with a walk and three strikeouts. He would have be in line for a save had the Twins not scored in the top of the ninth inning. "At that point in the game, Okert with the experience was probably the answer," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Griffin Jax, who has Minnesota's only save with Jhoan Duran on the injured list, was used in the eighth inning against the heart of the Brewers' lineup. While Okert isn't likely to get many save chances, it shows he's in the mix of relievers to be used in high-leverage situations who could get saves when Baldelli plays matchps in the late innings.