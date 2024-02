The Twins acquired Okert from the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for utility player Nick Gordon, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Okert spent the last three seasons in Miami, most recently compiling a 4.45 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 73 strikeouts over 58.2 innings in 64 appearances, including two starts, in 2023. The southpaw will now look to carve out a late-inning role with the Twins heading into his seventh major-league campaign.