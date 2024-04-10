Okert earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers, allowing one hit while recording a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

It's the first save in seven big-league seasons for Okert. The Twins appear to be utilizing a committee approach in the late innings with Jhoan Duran (oblique) on the injured list. Griffin Jax, Minnesota's primary high-leverage option, worked the eighth inning Wednesday against the middle of the Dodgers' lineup. The left-hander Okert has allowed one run on five hits and a pair of walks while logging seven strikeouts through his first four innings this season.