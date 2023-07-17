Okert (3-1) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, coughing up three runs on four hits in only one-third of an inning.

Getting the nod as the opener in a bullpen day, Okert gave up doubles to the first two batters he faced before Anthony Santander crushed a slider over the center-field fence. Long balls have been an issue for the southpaw reliever lately -- he's served up three homers in his last 9.1 innings, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1,39 WHIP over that stretch despite a 13:2 K:BB. Okert already has 10 holds and three wins in 38 appearances on the season, but his grip on a set-up role could be tenuous.