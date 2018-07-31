Guerrero (back) is expected to return from the disabled list within a day or two, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Guerrero has been out since early July with a left lumbar strain. Prior to the injury, the 6-foot-8 righty had posted a mediocre 4.28 ERA. His 13.0 percent walk rate is too high for him to be particularly trustworthy, though his 29.4 percent strikeout rate and triple-digit heat leave him near the top of the Marlins' closer depth chart. Miami retained both Kyle Barraclough and Drew Steckenrider through the deadline, though, so Guerrero is unlikely to close any time soon.