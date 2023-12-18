Guerrero signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Guerrero pitched in 20 games for the Reds' Triple-A Louisville affiliate in 2023 and it didn't go well, as he held an 11.51 ERA and 20:22 K:BB over 22.2 frames. The 32-year-old has a fastball capable of reaching triple digits but also a career 13.6 percent walk rate during his time in the big leagues.