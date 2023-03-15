Guerrero was reassigned Wednesday to the minor-league side of Reds camp.
Guerrero, 32, joined the Reds on a minor-league contract in January after a solid showing last season in Japan. He had surrendered nine earned runs through six innings this spring in the Cactus League.
More News
-
Reds' Tayron Guerrero: Gets minors deal from Reds•
-
White Sox's Tayron Guerrero: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Tayron Guerrero: Included in 60-man pool•
-
White Sox's Tayron Guerrero: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Tayron Guerrero: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Tayron Guerrero: Lands with White Sox•