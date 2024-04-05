Anderson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-5 loss to St. Louis.
Anderson led off the sixth inning with a single before stealing his first bag of the year. He'd advance to third on a groundout before scoring on a Matthew Liberatore wild pitch. Anderson has gotten off to a decent start in Miami, going 8-for-30 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI. The veteran shortstop is looking to bounce back from a rough 2023 campaign with the White Sox, where he slashed .245/.286/.296 with just one home run and 13 steals over 123 games.
