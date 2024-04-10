Anderson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

The hits are starting to come for the 30-year-old shortstop. Anderson has four multi-hit performances in the last seven games, and he's batting .346 (9-for-26) over that stretch. It's a very encouraging sign after his numbers cratered in 2023, but as yet the contact hasn't resulted in much actual production. On the season, only one of Anderson's 13 hits (a double) has gone for extra bases, and he has just one RBI, three runs and two steals in 12 contests.