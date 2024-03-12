Anderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting fifth, Anderson drove the first pitch he saw in the second inning from Tylor Megill the other way for his first long ball of the spring. The former White Sox saw his tenure in Chicago end with a whimper last season due in part to knee trouble, but the Marlins are hoping Anderson can re-discover the form that saw him win an American League batting title in 2019 when he slashed .335/.357/.508. Through seven Grapefruit League contests with Miami, the 30-year-old has gone 4-for-19 with a 0:6 BB:K.