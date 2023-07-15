The Marlins announced Friday that Rogers (lat/biceps) has resumed active range of motion in his right shoulder, but he still hasn't been cleared to resume throwing, MLB.com reports.

Rogers was initially placed on the injured list April 21 due to a strain of the biceps in his (left) throwing arm, but rehabbing the lat strain to his non-throwing arm -- which he sustained during a rehab assignment in early June -- appears to be the greater priority at the moment. Now that he's regained range of motion in his right shoulder, Rogers may not have to wait long before he's able to start playing catch again, though the Marlins haven't offered up a timeline for when that might happen. Whenever he's deemed ready to begin a throwing program, Rogers could need around a month to complete his progression, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't count on him returning from the 60-day IL until around mid-August.