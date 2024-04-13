Rogers (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were routed 8-1 by Atlanta, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The 26-year-old pitched pretty well but got out-dueled by fellow southpaw Max Fried, although Rogers' line could have been a lot worse -- he exited the game with runners on first and second and nobody out in the sixth inning, but George Soriano worked out of the jam. Rogers tossed 56 of 80 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 4.80 ERA and 14:8 K:BB through 15 innings into his next start, which is scheduled for next week at home against the Giants.