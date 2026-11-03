The Orioles extended Rogers a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Monday.

After being nearly unhittable during the 2025 season en route to a 1.81 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 103:29 K:BB across 109.2 innings, Rogers struggled for a good portion of the 2026 campaign. Across 30 starts, the left-hander recorded a 4.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 157:39 K:BB spanning 169.2 innings. The 30 starts did mark a new career-high for the soon-to-be 29-year-old, and he'll have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the qualifying offer.