Rogers did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-2 win over the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Rogers allowed a run in the fourth inning but was solid overall, filling the zone with 41 of 55 pitches while generating 11 whiffs in his final start of the campaign. The 28-year-old finished the year strong, posting a 2.53 ERA with a stellar 36:2 K:BB over five September outings. He'll finish the season 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 157:39 K:BB across a career-high 169.2 innings and will test free agency this offseason.