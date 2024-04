Rogers didn't factor in the decision Wednesday versus the Giants after he gave up a run on four hits and no walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The left-hander gave up a run during the second inning on a single and a double, but he otherwise held San Francisco in check. Rogers was pulled after allowing a two-out, infield single in the sixth inning, so he fell short of his first quality start of the season. A matchup with Atlanta likely awaits early next week.