Rogers (0-5) took a loss Saturday in Oakland, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks over just 2.1 innings.

Rogers gave up a couple runs in the second inning and then the wheels really came off in the third, as he was tagged for six runs during what turned out to be a 10-run inning for the Athletics. It's a disastrous performance in what should have been a favorable matchup for the left-hander. Rogers will carry a 6.15 ERA into his next start, which is expected to be against the Phillies at home.