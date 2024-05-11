Rogers (0-6) yielded five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks over 3.1 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Rogers got through three frames with only two runs allowed before the Phillies piled on three runs in the fourth inning. He's been blasted for 12 earned runs in just 5.2 innings over his last two outings, boosting his ERA from 4.31 to 6.57 in the process. Rogers has yet to complete six innings in any start this year and owns a lackluster 31:17 K:BB through 37 frames. His next outing is currently projected to be in Detroit next week.