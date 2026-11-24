Rogers agreed to a five-year, $120 million contract with the Cubs on Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

This deal will keep the southpaw in Chicago for years to come after he rejected the Orioles' qualifying offer earlier this month. Rogers managed to stay healthy for the majority of the 2026 campaign while with Baltimore, posting a 4.03 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 157 strikeouts across 169.2 frames, the largest workload of his big-league career. He figures to slot in near the top of the Cubs' starting rotation alongside Edward Cabrera and Justin Steele (elbow).