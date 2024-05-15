Rogers (1-6) earned the win Wednesday against Detroit, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Rogers was sharp Wednesday, snapping a four-start losing streak while picking up his first win in over a calendar year. The 26-year-old left-hander had given up 12 earned runs over just 5.2 innings in his previous two outings. Rogers now sports a 5.79 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP and 37:19 K:BB across nine starts (42 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a home matchup with Milwaukee in his next start.